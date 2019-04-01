App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Comment | China’s surprise recovery lends a shine to metal stocks

China's surprise upturn in manufacturing activity is good news for the global economy and more particularly for Indian metal stocks

Ravi Ananthanarayanan @ravi_ananth
Whatsapp

The S&P BSE Metal Index declined by 15% in fiscal 2019. But the new fiscal has begun on a brighter note, with the index gaining on Monday.


China’s factory activity grew after a 4-month lull with the official Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) coming in at 50.5 in March, beating expectations. Another survey, the Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI came in at 50.8, the strongest expansion in eight months. Of course, a good reading in one month does not signal all is well. But if it sustains in the coming months, March’s reading would have marked a turning point.


What happens to China’s industrial economy is relevant for India. Recently, Crisil forecast that fourth quarter revenue growth for Indian companies will slow down, primarily due to low growth in commodities due to a fall in realisations. It said that rolled steel prices are expected to have been flat over a year ago, while that of long steel and aluminium are expected to decline by 1% and 4% over a year ago.


A more vibrant Chinese economy should also put its consumers in a better mood, which may stoke consumption demand. This could then set in motion a cycle of economic growth, which can pull up global growth. A side note could be a recovery in demand for automobiles in China, which could improve demand for Tata Motors’ JLR stable which has been hit by a decline in China’s demand for automobiles.


The bigger picture for India, however, lies in what China’s recovery could potentially mean for its commodities sector. A recovery in realisations could help the industry absorb higher costs and post earnings growth. If companies remain confident about demand being robust, then this could set the stage for the next round of capital investments by Indian companies. That might give a small push to the private sector investment cycle.

Global central banks appear worried about growth and are easing monetary policy to do their bit to support growth. That usually augurs well for commodity prices. There is one major event that can affect commodity prices, depending on the eventual outcome. The world is waiting to see how the US-China trade talks turn out. The hope is for a patch-up that lets the world economy get back to business. Failure can upset those calculations and signal growth headwinds for commodities.

First Published on Apr 1, 2019 03:07 pm

tags #China #metals #PMI

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Elon Musk Turns Rapper with Song Honouring Harambe

BJP Fields Arjun Sethi's Son in Bhadrak Lok Sabha Seat

New 'Smart' Pyjamas for Better Sleep Quality

SC Orders Status Quo on HC's Direction for Lodging FIR Against Former ...

Agenda India 2019 | BJP President Amit Shah On Terrorism In Kashmir

HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh Sees More REIT Issues in the Offing

IPL 2019 | Want to Learn from Malinga & Zaheer: New MI Recruit Joseph

Mi Fan Festival 2019 Announced From April 4-6, Offering Re 1 Flash Sal ...

Janties: Denim Panties for Rs 21,000 are the Latest Jean Trend to Baff ...

GST collection records Rs 1.06 lakh crore in March

Parties defy conventional wisdom to catch ’em young

Facebook says removed pages linked to India's Congress party ahead of ...

Rahul Gandhi refused to forge alliance with AAP for Lok Sabha polls: A ...

China claims positive progress made to resolve issue of listing Masood ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends off day's high, Nifty holds 11,650; metal, a ...

Tata Motors expects better JLR earnings in Q4FY19, shares rise 6%

Embassy Office Parks REIT jumps 6 percent after flat debut

Kotak Mutual Fund upbeat on cement, underweight on autos, expects mark ...

Rahul Gandhi's candidature in Wayanad has CPM shaken; Left party geari ...

Arjumand Majid Bhat, shot dead by 'unidentified gunmen', was a de-addi ...

Replacing NITI Aayog with Planning Commission will not serve any purpo ...

Naruhito's era named Reiwa ahead of emperor's abdication; Japan breaks ...

Unicorn Store, The Bold Type, Our Planet, The Silence: What to watch o ...

Miami Open 2019: Roger Federer's ever-sharp mind is proving to be the ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp ...

T-Series is officially the new YouTube king as PewDiePie concedes defe ...

Ayan Mukerji shares a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan, calls the ...

April Fools' Day 2019: Ananya Panday's prank on Tiger Shroff is an epi ...

Kesari, Notebook and Junglee box office report: Akshay Kumar’s patri ...

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s heartwarming words for each oth ...

Laxmi Agarwal dances to Shraddha Kapoor’s Cham Cham in this video

Sara Ali Khan gets candid about Taimur Ali Khan: He is my blood and th ...

Was Arjun Kapoor part of Malaika Arora's Maldives trip? Pictures say s ...

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas share a ‘DM’ connection, just like Nic ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.