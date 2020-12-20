China's strong demand, credit growth, stimulus measures likely to offer tailwind to base metals in 2021

The impressive rally in base metal complex appears to be continuing driven by demand for industrial metals from China, weak US greenback, and an improved long-term economic sentiment. During the first quarter of the year, industrial metals plummeted to multi-year lows due to COVID-induced global economic uncertainties.

Copper is the largest gainer in the base metal complex as benchmark LME prices rallied to a seven-year high. The metal is hovering at an all-time peak level in the domestic futures market. Nickel and zinc are the other top gainers surging more than 50 percent in both LME and MCX platform. Aluminum and lead prices also gained sharply during this period.

China's economy has staged an impressive recovery from its COVID-19 paralysis. This was mainly driven by robust export demand and fiscal stimulus measures taken by their central bank.

China posted a 7 percent industrial output growth in November compared to a year earlier. This was in line with expectations and for an eighth straight month of gains, showing a steady recovery in industrial activities in the world's largest metal consumer.

As per China's official data, factory activity growth hit a more than three-year high in November as fewer COVID infections boosted consumer confidence. Likewise, retail and auto sales numbers and fixed-asset investment has also increased in the last few months.

Metal production in China is also at its peak levels as smelters churn out as much metal as possible due to strong margins. Metal production in China in the first 11 months of 2020 was up 4 percent, especially with minimal production curbs this winter.

China's production of 10 non-ferrous metals - including copper, aluminum, lead, zinc, and nickel - rose 6.1 percent on year in November to 5.49 million tonnes, hitting a new monthly record. That was up 0.8 percent from 5.447 million tonnes in October.

The bullish momentum in metals has been largely supported by a weaker US currency, as commodity prices are largely pegged in US dollars in exchanges across the world. The US dollar has collapsed to a two-year low shedding more than 12 percent since March this year.

Supply disruption due to COVID's impact on the supply chain continues to hit the storage level of base metals and thus the prices of the commodities. Inventory levels of copper, the widely consumed industrial metal, remain depressed in both LME and Shanghai exchanges and have sunk further into December as well. Stocks of aluminum and lead have also mirrored the trend.

Looking ahead, China's economic recovery looks to be accelerating in the fourth quarter that may keep prices firm. China's strong demand, credit growth, and stimulus measures are likely to offer a strong tailwind into 2021 as well.

The increased number of vehicle sales estimates in the country after the supportive government policies and automakers discounts are likely to keep industrial activities firm. Investors may also be eying more fiscal stimulus measures and support from the US, the world's largest economy.

At the same time, traders are still concerned about the economic impact of the new COVID-19-induced lockdowns eclipse strong industrial output from China. Even though the corona related euphoria eased over a vaccine rollout in many countries, resurging new cases prompted some European countries to impose strict lockdowns again.

