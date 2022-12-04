 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

China's politburo meeting, Russia oil price cap to drive commodities markets this week

Ravindra Rao
Dec 04, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST

Oil is set for some wild swings during the week as OPEC+ members meet on December 4 to discuss production cuts and the European Union’s Russian oil price cap kicks in. Moscow has said it will not accept the price cap

Global risk appetite got a much-needed boost from a less hawkish commentary by the US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell and softening of some of the COVID curbs in China.

In the week gone by, the dollar started on a positive note buoyed by safe-haven buying, as China’s worsening Covid outbreak and a series of street protests in a rare show of defiance raised fears of a government crackdown and worries about uneven economic recovery.

But, the government moved quickly with a heavy police presence, censorship of social media and some quiet concessions. The measures taken to shore up the struggling property sector, which threatens the Chinese financial system, also calmed investors’ nerves.

The dollar, however, saw a major pullback after Powell said “the time for moderating the pace of rate increases may come as soon as the December meeting”. Though the central bankers cautioned that the fight against inflation was far from over, markets chose to focus on his affirmation of slower rate hikes.

Along with that, largely weaker economic data from the US signalled that the Fed's aggressive rate hike path had limited consumer and business spending.

Also read: G7 price cap on Russian crude, OPEC+ production cut: What do they mean for India, global oil market