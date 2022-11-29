 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China’s Covid curbs to upend commodities demand in peak season

Bloomberg
Nov 29, 2022 / 07:06 AM IST

It’s a bleaker outlook for prices that runs counter to earlier optimism that China was preparing to exit the worst of its virus controls, after the government released a 20-point plan earlier this month refining its Covid Zero policies

Police officers stand guard during a protest in Beijing, on November 28. - Bloomberg

The worsening spread of Covid in China could upend food and energy markets this winter by cutting demand at a time when consumption typically rises.

Coal and gas usage is highly contingent on industrial power demand, which will slow if the government continues to impose tighter restrictions that curtail factory activity. Oil markets, meanwhile, will take a hit as fewer people travel by road and air and less fuel is needed to transport goods.

China’s demand for cooking oils, meanwhile, is likely to stay weak as fewer customers frequent restaurants. That will hurt prices for commodities such as palm and soybean oil, especially ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday in January, usually a peak period for travel and consumption.

It’s a bleaker outlook for prices that runs counter to earlier optimism that China was preparing to exit the worst of its virus controls, after the government released a 20-point plan earlier this month refining its Covid Zero policies. At the same time, less industrial demand for power over the cold season will help prevent the outages that have blighted China’s economy during peak periods in recent years -- as long as the virus doesn’t overly disrupt the supply of coal, China’s mainstay fuel.

“The frequent recurrence of Covid outbreaks, and no significant change in the policy to control them, make it hard for demand to improve,” said Wang Xiaoyang, senior analyst with Sinolink Futures. “This will weigh on commodities prices in coming months.”