 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Centre directs Nafed, NCCF to procure red onion from farmers amid price crash

Mar 07, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST

National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited (Nafed) and National Consumers Cooperative Federation of India Limited (NCCF) have also been directed to simultaneously sell the procured onions in the consumption centres.

The government has been creating a buffer stock of onion in the last few years under the Price Stabilization Fund scheme to keep the supply chain smooth during the lean seasons. Representative image (PTI)

Amid the fall in onion prices, the government on Tuesday said it has directed cooperatives Nafed and NCCF to intervene in the market and immediately start procurement of red onion directly from farmers.

National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Limited (Nafed) and National Consumers Cooperative Federation of India Limited (NCCF) have also been directed to simultaneously sell the procured onions in the consumption centres.

"Prices remained stable due to consistency in demand and supplies as well as export potential. However, the month of February saw a decline in prices of red onion, particularly in the State of Maharashtra where the modal rate dropped to Rs 500 -700/quintal," the agriculture ministry said in a statement.

The experts attribute this fall due to overall increased production in other states, reducing the dependence on the supplies from the major producing district of the country -- Nashik, it added.