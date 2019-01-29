App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 01:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre buys 52.83 lakh tonnes of pulses, oilseeds under PSS so far

Prices of pulses and oilseeds are under pressure owing to higher production.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The Centre has procured 52.83 lakh tonnes of pulses and oil seeds worth Rs 24,503 crore so far under the price support scheme (PSS), according to the Agriculture Ministry.

The PSS is operationalised on the state governments' request when the prices fall below the minimum support price (MSP). The procurement is undertaken by nodal agencies like Nafed at the MSP. Only fair average quality commodity is purchased.

As per the ministry's latest data, both pulses and oilseeds have been purchased under the PSS in a dozen states.

Much of the procurement was undertaken in Madhya Pradesh at 22.91 lakh tonnes, followed by Rajasthan at 15.58 lakh tonnes and Gujarat at 4.60 lakh tonnes till January 16 of this 2018-19 crop year (July-June).

related news

The procurement in Maharasthra was at 2.26 lakh tonnes, Haryana at 2.30 lakh tonnes, Karnataka at 1.64 lakh tonnes, Telangana at 1.07 lakh tonnes, Uttar Pradesh at 57,780 tonnes, Odisha at 9,655 tonnes, Tamil Nadu at 1,912 tonnes and West Bengal at 826 tonnes in the said period, data showed.

In total, 52.83 lakh tonnes of pulses and oilseeds has been procured under the PSS, which is worth Rs 24,503 crore, till January 16 of this year, the data showed.

Prices of pulses and oilseeds are under pressure owing to higher production.

As per the first estimate of the ministry, pulses output during the 2018 Kharif season is pegged at 0.91 million tonnes, as against 0.82 million tonnes achieved in the year-ago.

Similarly, production of oilseeds is estimated to be 22.18 million tonnes as against 20.99 million tonnes in the said period.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 01:43 pm

tags #Commodities #India #PSS

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.