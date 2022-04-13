Central teams assessing shrivelled wheat grains in Punjab; likely to submit report on Thursday

Representative Image [Reuters]

Central teams arrived in Punjab on Wednesday to assess the situation of shrivelled wheat grains, and are likely to submit their reports on Thursday. The Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's decision of forming teams to assess shrivelled wheat grains in order to reset procurement norms for the current season.

The Centre on Tuesday announced the setting up of five teams to assess the extent of shrivelled grains because of the early onset of heat wave. The information collected by the assessment teams will help the government in taking a decision on grant of appropriate relaxation in the procurement process. A spokesperson of the chief minister's office said the secretary, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, briefed the Cabinet about the status of the ongoing procurement.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday, the council of ministers urged the Union government to announce relaxation in procurement norms at the earliest. The Cabinet also asked the central government to allow relaxation in the norms of shrivelled grains without any value cut, as the farmers have already been penalised on account of lower yield.

A total of 14.9 lakh metric tonnes of wheat have arrived in mandis, out of which more than 12 lakh MT has already been purchased. More than 2 lakh MT of wheat, out of 5 Lakh MT that arrived on Tuesday, was purchased on the day of arrival itself, said the spokesperson. Earlier, the state had requested the Union government to revisit the norms for the ongoing wheat procurement.

The central government allows only six per cent of shrivelled grain in the wheat procurement, whereas the percentage of damaged crop is much higher in many parts of the state. Meanwhile, Punjab's food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Wednesday said the central teams have arrived in the state and their reports are expected to be submitted on Thursday.

The state procurement agencies have been directed to extend all possible cooperation to these teams so that they are able to submit their report at the earliest, he added. The minister further said that following a meeting with senior officials of the department, the joint coordination committee of the procurement staff withdrew their strike call and the procurement process continued across the state.

The procurement staff had announced going on a strike from Wednesday. They were demanding relaxation in wheat procurement norms while stating that otherwise the Food Corporation of India would reject the crop purchased from farmers in the state.





