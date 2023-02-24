 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Cement may be an outperformer in 2023: Nirmal Bang CEO Rahul Arora

Nickey Mirchandani
Feb 24, 2023 / 05:08 PM IST

Arora says investors have to be very nimble-footed when they play the commodities sector, as opposed to looking at it from a long-term investment call.

Nirmal Bang CEO Rahul Arora said his pick was Ultratech in the large cap space, the JK twins in the mid cap space, and Birla Corp and Sagar Cements in the small cap space. (Representative image)

Cement may well be the biggest overweight sector in India this calendar year as it benefits from capital expenditure earmarked by the government, says Rahul Arora, Chief Executive Officer of Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Arora said the cement industry is a strong contender, provided commodity costs and inflation stay in control.

He pointed to Budget 2023, which included substantial capital expenditure by the Indian government. The government's emphasis on railway and road development means cement, a crucial raw material, will be in high demand.

He expects cement growth to reach 7 percent to 10 percent, given the upcoming election year and potential for premiumization and cost control. Arora also noted that many cement companies had good cash flow balances and were expanding capacity. Some of these new capacities are set to come online in the current calendar year, with volume growth expected to follow in the next year or two.