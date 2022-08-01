English
    Castrol India profit rises 47% to Rs 206 crore in June quarter

    The company had recorded a Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 140 crore the second quarter of 2021, Castrol India said in a statement.

    August 01, 2022 / 09:43 PM IST
    Lubes maker Castrol India on Monday reported a 47 percent growth in profit after tax at Rs 206.26 crore in the June quarter. The company had recorded a Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 140 crore the second quarter of 2021, Castrol India said in a statement.

    Castrol India follows January-December as its financial year. The revenue from operations rose 40 percent to Rs 1,241.71 crore in the June quarter. In the year-ago period, it stood at Rs 890 crore.

    The company said the second quarter performance was in the backdrop of a volatile market environment where it had to balance rising input costs, while maintaining an optimal price and volume mix. "We effected two price increases in the first half of the year our volumes and margins were under pressure compared to Q1 2022."

    "We will keep balancing the need to drive growth and customers’ needs while protecting the margins, as inflationary and forex pressures are likely to continue in the second half of 2022,” Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director of Castrol India Limited, said.
    PTI
