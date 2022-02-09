Cardamom prices rise on new auction rules

Good rains have led to a rise in cardamom output.

Changes in auction rules have pushed up Indian cardamom prices amidst concerns of sluggish export demand and weak buying in the domestic market.

The interim measures implemented by the Spices Board from February 2 were aimed at arresting the slide in cardamom prices. A bumper harvest and subdued demand saw prices tumbling, much to the chagrin of the growers.

The total quantity per auction for a licensed auctioneer has been limited to 65 tonnes. Of this, the share of a licensed dealer is limited to 30 percent, while the rest should be from growers. This is to allay the fear of growers that re-pooling of cardamom by dealers at auctions was leading to the price fall.

Prices have increased 13 percent in a week to touch Rs 993 per kg. On January 7, cardamom prices had touched a low of Rs 756 per kg.

New auction norms effective

“The new auction norms are effective as demand is now low. But once demand increases, it could stifle the market as growers may not be able to sell more. With demand remaining muted in the last few months, growers are saddled with more stock,’’ said K K Saseendra Babu, MD of Vandanmedu Green Gold Cardamom Producer Co Ltd.

The Spices Board has said it will review the new auction measures after a month.

Good rains have led to a rise in cardamom output. In 2020-21, cardamom production in the country touched 22,520 tonnes. In the current year, it is expected to reach 25,000 tonnes. “Interestingly, the spike in output has come from the newly developed regions and not from traditional areas,’’ pointed out P C Mathew, secretary of Cardamom Growers’ Association.

Kerala is the largest producer of cardamom, followed by Tamil Nadu. In Kerala, Idukki district is the biggest region growing the spice. According to Mathew, many pepper growers shifted to cardamom when its price scaled to a new peak of Rs 7,000 per kg in 2019.

“Thus, new cultivated areas have developed in Vargamon, Peermade, Thankamani and Thoppramkudi in Idukki district. Cultivation in Wayanad is also going up,’’ he said.

The cardamom harvest is in its third round, but local demand has remained subdued. Given the current cost of production, growers say they need a price of Rs 1,000-1,200 per kg to break even.

“The decline in purchases of second grade cardamom by curry masala producers from north India has affected the growers. But there are signs of the market picking up and we expect demand and prices to strengthen by Ramadan,’’ Babu said.

Saudi norms, Guatemala entry spoilers

Slowing down of exports is another reason for the drop in prices. A few months ago, the largest buyer, Saudi Arabia, tightened norms, saying it found excess pesticide in consignments. Now, the shipments have to be accompanied by a certificate from the Spices Board, showing that the pesticide residue is below the permissible level.

“It is difficult for the exporter as he sources cardamom from different planters. So, there is a chance of contamination. Sudden changes in the auction rules also have affected the trade. Ideally, the government should not intervene, and it should let the market decide the price,’’ said exporter Hemen Ruparel, director of Samex India Pvt Ltd.

After a record export of 6,500 tonnes worth Rs 1,106.75 crore in FY21, the shipments had continued to rise in the first half of the current year. For the six months that ended in September 2021, exports stood at 4,240 tonnes, and they were worth Rs 608.71 crore. This is up by 101 percent in quantity terms and 66 percent in value terms over the same period the previous year.

But the pesticide residue norm changes by Saudi Arabia, followed by the entry of cardamom from Guatemala, the biggest producer of the spice, have put India on the back foot.

“Guatemala has had a good production this year and it is selling at $12-13 per kg, compared to $15 per kg by India, in the global market,’’ said Ruparel.