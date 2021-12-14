Buy USDINR; target of 76.20: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

US dollar rose 0.23% yesterday amid a decline in US stocks. Further, the dollar advanced on expectation that the US Federal Reserve in its upcoming policy meeting will announce wrapping up its bond purchases sooner than expected. Rupee future maturing on December 29 depreciated by 0.09% on weak domestic market and firm dollar. Further, the rupee slipped on persistent FII outflows. Additionally, investors remained vigilant ahead of inflation data from the country. The rupee is expected to depreciate on a strong dollar, persistent FII outflows and risk aversion in the global markets. Investors will remain cautious ahead of the outcome of major central bank monetary policies across the globe. However, a sharp fall in the rupee may be prevented on better-than expected economic data from the country. India’s CPI data showed inflation accelerated by 4.91% in November 2021 but stayed under RBI’s comfort zone for a fifth consecutive month.

The Euro depreciated by 0.23% yesterday on the back of a strong dollar and risk aversion in the global markets. Stocks fell on worries on the economic impact of the new variant ahead of major central bank’s monetary policy meetings. Additionally, the Euro slipped on disappointing economic data from the euro area, divergence in monetary policy and concerns over the negative impact of rising Covid-19 cases on an already fragile economy. The Euro is expected to trade with a negative bias on strong, risk off mood globally and divergence in monetary policy. US Federal Reserve is expected to wrap up its bond purchases sooner than expected and signal earlier rate hike whereas the ECB is likely to continue its easy money policy to support economic growth. Furthermore, worries over resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Europe and series of disappointing economic data from the euro area will hurt the single currency. EURINR (December) is expected to trade in a range of 85.30-85.90. The pound depreciated by 0.42% yesterday amid strong dollar and risk aversion in the global markets. Further, hopes of an interest rate hike in the upcoming meeting got dampened after the spread of Omicron variant and subsequent imposition of restrictions. Further, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned of an incoming surge in infections and said at least one patient had died in the UK after contracting new variant.

Intra-day strategy

USDINR September futures contract (NSE) Buy USDINR in the range of 75.88-75.90 Target: 76.20 Stop Loss: 75.75 Support: 75.75/75.65 Resistance: 76.10/76.20

