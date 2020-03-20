App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy NCDEX Jeera at Rs 13330/quintal for target Rs 14500: Choice Broking

Fundamentally for the month ahead, we are estimating NCDEX Jeera Futures to trade bullish amid ongoing rainfall in Jodhpur regions which could damage the standing crops and reduce the quality of the crop.

Sumeet Bagadia

NCDEX Jeera spot price has been trading bearish during the month of March so far closing at Rs.13652/quintal by 19 March. It is lower by 1.80 percent compared to Rs. 13903/quintal reported on 28th February.

Higher arrivals, comparatively lower buying in the domestic markets and 29 percent higher production reports in India in the current year as compared to previous year (2018-19) had brought downtrend trend in the spot price.

On the other hand, NCDEX Jeera April Futures closed at Rs.13410/quintal on 19th March, similar compared to Rs.13460/quintal reported on 28th February.

If rainfall continues in the coming days then this could also cause the Cumin Seed to turn black which is relatively inferior quality as compared to normal brown Jeera. Moreover, Jeera prices could find support due to rising buying for the upcoming Ramadan Festival in India and abroad.

Weaker rupee as compared to the US Dollar can prove beneficial to the exporters in the global markets.

Furthermore, APMC market in Unjha and Jodhpur is likely to be closed during the end of March month amid year end account settlement which could also increase buying in the futures market amid lower arrivals and no major auctions to be conducted during the said time phase.

The only factor that can cap major uptrend in NCDEX Jeera Spot and Futures prices is the fears of Coronavirus to continue in the coming weeks in India as well in the global markets which could abnormally dampen the demand for Cumin seed due to lockouts in other nations and precautionary measures in India to stay indoors.

Jeera as a spice continues to be semi-essential commodity for consumption in India as compared to Red Chilies, Turmeric and Coriander seed and domestic buyers could also serve it as an option in their grocery buying during the precautionary phase in India in the coming weeks.

Overall, we expect a bullish trend for the month ahead and recommend buying in NCDEX Jeera April Futures at CMP Rs 13330/quintal for a target price of Rs 14500/quintal and maintaining a stop loss below Rs 12750/quintal.

(The author is Executive Director, Choice Broking) 

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 03:28 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Jeera #Market news

