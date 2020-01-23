App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 08:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE to introduce futures contracts on aluminium, zinc from January 27

The exchange will introduce futures contracts on aluminium and zinc in commodity derivatives segment with effect from January 27, 2020, it said in a circular.

Representative Image.
Representative Image.
 
 
Leading stock exchange BSE has said it will introduce future contracts on aluminium and zinc from January 27. Futures, in market parlance, are derivative financial contracts that obligate the parties to transact an asset at a predetermined future date and price.

Earlier this month, the exchange had announced introduction of future contracts on brent crude from the same day.

First Published on Jan 23, 2020 08:42 pm

tags #aluminium #BSE #Business #Commodities #Market news #Zinc

