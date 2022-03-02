English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Joe Biden says 'nothing is off the table' when asked about banning Russian oil and gas

    A source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, the United States is preparing a sanctions package targeting more Russian oligarchs as well as their companies and assets.

    Reuters
    March 02, 2022 / 10:18 PM IST
    US President Joe Biden (File image: AP)

    US President Joe Biden (File image: AP)

    U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that "nothing is off the table" when asked if the United States would ban Russian oil and gas after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

    Earlier in the day, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the United States is "very open" to imposing sanctions on Russia's oil and gas industry at a time when global oil prices touched eight-year highs and supply disruptions mounted. The administration is, however, considering how it could rattle the markets, she said.

    Although the United States has not yet targeted Russian oil sales as part of its sweeping economic sanctions following the invasion, U.S. traders have already acted to put such imports on hold, disrupting energy markets.

    A source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, the United States is preparing a sanctions package targeting more Russian oligarchs as well as their companies and assets.

    Oil prices reached a peak of $113 a barrel on Wednesday, nearly one week after Moscow invaded Ukraine. Meanwhile, OPEC+ oil producers meeting on Wednesday agreed to stick to their modest output rises, offering little relief to the market or consumers

    Close
    On Tuesday, the United States and its allies agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil reserves to help offset supply disruptions.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Commodities #Crude oil #Joe Biden #Russia #Russia-Ukraine war #sanctions #Ukraine
    first published: Mar 2, 2022 10:05 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.