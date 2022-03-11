These US lawmakers voted against Russian oil ban - here is why

Brent crude oil futures (Representative Image)

US President Joe Biden recently imposed an immediate ban on Russian oil and other energy imports in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine, and also approved additional sanctions against Moscow.

"We're banning all imports of Russian oil and gas energy," Biden told reporters at the White House. "That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable in US ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war machine."

Both Democratic and Republican leaders in the House supported the ban. The move also received strong support from American voters and lawmakers, even though it could drive up US energy prices.

However, not everyone was on board with the measures to hit the Russian economy, reported The Hill, a leading American newspaper. Here are the 17 lawmakers, two Democrats and 15 Republicans, who were against the ban on Russian oil imports.

Democrats

Cori Bush, Ilhan Omar

In an appearance on Hill TV's ''Rising'', Omar stated that she would vote against Russian oil ban due to the impact it would have on other countries.

"That's not only going to have a devastating impact on the people of Russia, but on Europe as well," Omar said. "When we're having these conversations, they can't be about just the immediate, gratifying response that we want to come up with,'' she added.

Republicans

Andy Biggs

Though Biggs said he supports a Russian oil ban, but not without a guarantee that the US would work towards energy independence. He also condemned reports that the US President is turning to Iran and Venezuela to make oil deals amid the ban.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Louie Gohmert

Gohmert said he could not support the oil ban until the US became more energy independent and Biden commits to not taking oil from dictatorships.

“President Biden’s outrageously calloused original decision on his first day to make America and Europe dependent on Russia, Iran and Venezuela for oil while he chases a green new nightmare has made the world dangerous for democracy while funding those who will end our freedom,” he said.

Dan Bishop, Glenn Grothman, Lauren Boebert, Tom Tiffany, Matt Gaetz

Gaetz wrote in an op-ed that he would not vote for the oil ban due to the impacts he believes it would have on Americans.

“I will not join them. Biden’s plan to replace Russian oil with Venezuelan or Iranian oil is needlessly foolish. It will make Americans poorer and less safe. My compassion for Ukrainians won’t force my hand to hurt my own people,” Gaetz said.

Paul Gosar

“For a year we have been living with an ‘America last administration. This bill is a case in point on how Americans are the last priority and the Democrats will bend over to help anyone but the voters here,” Gosar said.

Clay Higgins, Scott DesJarlais, Madison Cawthorn, Bill Posey, Chip Roy, Thomas Massie

Cawthorn termed the bill to ban oil as “virtue signaling” by Democrats and declared the U.S. should not depend on any country for oil.