    Average US gasoline price falls 45 cents to $4.10 per gallon

    Associated Press
    August 14, 2022 / 10:59 PM IST
    Representative image

    The average price of regular-grade gasoline in the United States plummeted 45 cents over the past two weeks to $4.10 per gallon.

    Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also remain low.

    The drop of a dollar per gallon has not been enough to restore motorist demand, which is in retreat due to sustained high price levels, Lundberg said in a statement.

    The average price at the pump is down a dollar over the past nine weeks, but it's 85 cents higher than it was one year ago.

    Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $5.36 per gallon. The lowest average was in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $3.38 per gallon.

    According to the survey, the average price of diesel plunged 37 cents over three weeks to $5.17 a gallon.
    first published: Aug 14, 2022 10:59 pm
