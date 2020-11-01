Attractive realisation likely to result in bumper mustard crop this year: Kotak Securities

Mustard seed futures which plunged below Rs 3,800 levels during lockdown's panic selling in March 2020, have been on an upward spiral since then and surged by more than 55 percent in last 7 months.

Higher crushing of Mustard seeds during lockdown period amid increased demand for premium edible oils (Mustard oil, Sunflower oil etc.) has resulted in the scarcity of supply of Mustard since last few months.

NAFED which has again resumed sale of Mustard in Rajasthan is also left with around 2 lakh tons of Mustard inventories and it is quoting around Rs 5,850 per quintal for its residual stock. As a result, Mustard futures has attained all-time high levels of Rs 6,100 per quintal this week. Lower supply in the open market has pushed Mustard Seed cash prices at some mandis of Jaipur up to Rs 6,100.

Record returns from Mustard might compel many farmers to switch to Mustard this rabi season instead of Chana, Jeera, wheat and other rabi crops. Solvent Extraction Association (SEA) estimates of 74 lakh tons of Mustard seed was produced in 2019-20 season. However, the market expects production was less than 70 lakh tons. Last season, Mustard seeds was sown in around 70 lakh hectare, as per Ministry of Agriculture. If the situation remains conducive for planting in coming days and during the crop development stage, we may even see Mustard seed output reaching towards 80-85 lakh tons this season.

Two years of back to back surplus rains has also filled water reservoirs to its brim in all parts across the country. As per Central Water Commission data, as on October 22nd, availability of water in Rajasthan's 4 reservoirs was 3.70 billion cubic meter (BCM) compared to last 10 year average of 3.60 BCM. Whereas, water levels in Uttar Pradesh (4.89 BCM against 4.16 BCM last 10-year average.) and Madhya Pradesh (27.49 BCM against last 10-year average of 23.77 BCM) reservoirs were recorded even higher.

Hence, we expect Mustard which has recently touched Rs 6,100 levels might retreat from higher levels in the coming months. Besides, Mustard oil and Mustard meal demand generally reduce after the end of the peak of the winter season in-country during January – February, which is also likely to take a toll on Mustard seed prices. However, the shortage of oilseed in the domestic market will help Mustard sustain above its Minimum Support Price (MSP) declared by the government at Rs 4,650 per quintal.

(Ravindra Rao is the VP - Head Commodity Research at .)

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.