you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 11:49 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Asia's Iran oil imports fall to lowest in at least five years in May

Total imports from Asia's top four buyers came to 386,021 bpd of crude oil from Iran in May.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Asia's crude oil imports from Iran fell in May to the lowest in at least five years after China and India wound down purchases amid US sanctions, while Japan and South Korea halted imports, data from government and trade sources showed on June 28.

Total imports from Asia's top four buyers came to 386,021 barrels per day (bpd) of crude from Iran in May, down 78.5% from a year ago to the lowest monthly level since 2014, according to data collected by Reuters.

First Published on Jun 28, 2019 11:39 am

tags #Business #Commodities #Iran #markets #oil #trade #US #world

