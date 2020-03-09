Analyst Take| Oil on slippery ground- What does this mean for India?

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma talks to Ruchi Agrawal to understand the impact of falling oil prices on India and the outlook going forward.
Crude oil tumbled to almost $32 per barrel, from the earlier $45 per barrel in one of the sharpest single-day crashes.
The dip has sent shockwaves globally, pulling down major indices and commodities.
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Mar 9, 2020 05:47 pm