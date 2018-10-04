App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 11:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Aluminium up 0.54% on spot demand, global cues

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in October inched up by 90 paise, or 0.54 per cent to Rs 166.35 per kg in a business turnover of 550 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Aluminium prices were higher by 0.54 per cent to Rs 166.35 per kg in futures trade Thursday as speculators created fresh positions amid improved demand in the spot market and positive global cues.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in October inched up by 90 paise, or 0.54 per cent to Rs 166.35 per kg in a business turnover of 550 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions built up by participants after uptick in demand from consuming industries in the physical market and a firm trend in metal overseas markets mainly influenced aluminium prices at futures trade.
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 11:22 am

tags #aluminium #Business #Commodities #Market news

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.