Last Updated : Jul 10, 2020 04:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aluminium futures up on spot demand

PTI

Aluminium prices on Friday edged up 0.04 per cent to Rs 138.60 per kg in futures market after speculators built up fresh positions amid positive trend in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in July contracts gained 5 paise, or 0.04 per cent, to Rs 138.60 per kg in a business turnover of 1,017 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders after some demand from consuming industries supported aluminium prices.

First Published on Jul 10, 2020 04:09 pm

tags #Aluminium business #Commodities

