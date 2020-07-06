Aluminium futures up on spot demand

Aluminium prices on Monday edged up 0.33 per cent to Rs 137.05 per kg in futures market after speculators built up fresh positions amid positive trend in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in July contracts gained 45 paise, or 0.33 per cent, to Rs 137.05 per kg in a business turnover of 1,061 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders after some demand from consuming industries supported the rise aluminium prices.