Aluminium futures up on spot demand

Aluminium prices on Wednesday edged up 0.38 per cent to Rs 133.20 per kg in futures market after speculators built up fresh positions amid positive trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in June contracts gained 50 paise, or 0.38 per cent, to Rs 133.20 per kg in a business turnover of 976 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders after positive demand from consuming industries mainly led to rise in aluminium prices.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here



