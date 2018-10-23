App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 11:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Aluminium futures tad higher by 0.34% on spot demand

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in current month inched up by 50 paise, or 0.34 per cent to Rs 148.30 per kg in business turnover of 124 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Aluminium prices were marginally higher by 0.34 per cent to Rs 148.30 per kg in futures trade Tuesday as speculators created fresh positions amid improved demand in the spot market amid positive global cues.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in current month inched up by 50 paise, or 0.34 per cent to Rs 148.30 per kg in business turnover of 124 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions built up by participants following pick up in demand from consuming industries in the physical market and metal's gain overseas, mainly influenced aluminium prices at futures trade.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 11:47 am

tags #aluminium #Business #Commodities #Market news

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.