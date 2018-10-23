Aluminium futures tad higher by 0.34% on spot demand

Aluminium prices were marginally higher by 0.34 per cent to Rs 148.30 per kg in futures trade Tuesday as speculators created fresh positions amid improved demand in the spot market amid positive global cues.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in current month inched up by 50 paise, or 0.34 per cent to Rs 148.30 per kg in business turnover of 124 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions built up by participants following pick up in demand from consuming industries in the physical market and metal's gain overseas, mainly influenced aluminium prices at futures trade.