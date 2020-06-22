App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2020 04:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aluminium futures ease on low demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in June contracts eased by 10 paise, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 135.90 per kg in a business turnover of 828 lots.

Representative Image.
Representative Image.

Aluminium prices on Monday softened by 0.07 per cent to Rs 135.90 per kg in futures trade as speculators cut bets amid subdued demand in spot market.



Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market weighed on aluminium prices in futures trade.

First Published on Jun 22, 2020 04:03 pm

tags #aluminium #Business #Commodities

