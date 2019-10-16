Aluminium futures ease on low demand

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in October declined by 20 paise, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 134.20 per kg in a business turnover of 456 lots.
Aluminium prices eased by 20 paise to Rs 134.20 per kg on Wednesday as participants were engaged in reducing their positions amid weak trend at the spot market.
Similarly, the metal for delivery in November weakened by 20 paise, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 136.40 per kg in 136 lots.
Analysts said cutting down of positions by participants on the back of easing demand from consuming industries mainly exerted pressure on prices here.
First Published on Oct 16, 2019 03:20 pm