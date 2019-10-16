App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 03:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aluminium futures ease on low demand

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in October declined by 20 paise, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 134.20 per kg in a business turnover of 456 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image.
Representative Image.
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aluminium prices eased by 20 paise to Rs 134.20 per kg on Wednesday as participants were engaged in reducing their positions amid weak trend at the spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in October declined by 20 paise, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 134.20 per kg in a business turnover of 456 lots.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in November weakened by 20 paise, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 136.40 per kg in 136 lots.

Close
Analysts said cutting down of positions by participants on the back of easing demand from consuming industries mainly exerted pressure on prices here.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 16, 2019 03:20 pm

tags #aluminium #Business #Commodities #Market news

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.