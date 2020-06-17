Aluminium futures ease on low demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in June contracts eased by 55 paise, or 0.4 percent, to Rs 136.25 per kg in a business turnover of 878 lots.
PTI
Aluminium prices on Wednesday softened by 0.4 percent to Rs 136.25 per kg in futures trade as speculators cut bets amid subdued demand in spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in June contracts eased by 55 paise, or 0.4 percent, to Rs 136.25 per kg in a business turnover of 878 lots.Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in physical market weighed on aluminium prices in futures trade.
First Published on Jun 17, 2020 02:47 pm