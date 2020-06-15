Aluminium futures ease on low demand

Aluminium prices on Monday softened by 0.81 per cent to Rs 134.40 per kg in futures trade as speculators cut bets amid subdued demand in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in June contracts eased by Rs 1.10, or 0.81 per cent, to Rs 134.40 per kg in a business turnover of 1,023 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in physical market weighed on aluminium prices in futures trade.