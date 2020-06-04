Aluminium futures ease on low demand

Aluminium prices on Thursday softened by 0.34 percent to Rs 133.25 per kg in futures trade as speculators cut bets amid subdued demand in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in June contracts eased by 45 paise, or 0.34 percent, to Rs 133.25 per kg in a business turnover of 940 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in physical market weighed on aluminium prices in futures trade.



