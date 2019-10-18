Ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali, Gold down Rs 60 to Rs 38,330 per 10 grams

Gold prices slipped by Rs 60 to Rs 38,330 per 10 grams in Mumbai's bullion market as investors booked profit on weak global trends.

The precious metal gained Rs 37 in the domestic market and $3.65 in the international market during the week.

"There has been a substantial growth all year through and we are confident of posting high volumes this year too. There has been a positive sentiment seen amongst consumers as everyone is gearing up for Dhanteras," said Sandeep Kulhalli, Senior Vice President, Retail and Marketing, Jewellery Division, Titan Company Limited.

"The Government’s recent announcement on bonus will also help boost sales this year. Weddings continue to be the big ticket purchase, and we are receiving positive reactions with our latest Diwali collection. This year, we have opened quite a good amount of stores, and we are looking forward to see new walk-ins from new as well as from our existing stores," Kulhalli added.

While many leading jewellers are offering discount on making charges as and assured gifts on purchase of gold jewellery.

The rate of 10 grams 22-carat gold in Mumbai was trading at Rs 35,110 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 38,330 plus GST. The silver price slipped Rs 135 to Rs 45,130 per kg from its closing price on October 17.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 84.93 to 1 which means the amount of silver requires to buy one ounce of gold.

In the futures market, gold prices touched an intraday high of Rs 38,194 and an intraday low of Rs 37,965 on MCX. For the December series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 32,289 and a high of Rs 40,771.

Gold futures for delivery in December eased by Rs 137, or 0.36 percent on the MCX trading at Rs 38,059 per 10 gram in evening trade in a business turnover of 19,623 lots. Gold contracts for February delivery slipped by Rs 136, or 0.35 percent, at Rs 38,350 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 3,307 lots.

The value of December contracts traded so far is Rs 2631.74 crore and February contracts saw value of Rs 119.37 crore.

Similarly, Gold Mini contracts for November were down by Rs 118, or 0.31 percent at Rs 38,098 in a business turnover of 9,348 lots.

MCX Gold has support at Rs 37,950-37,780 whereas resistance is at Rs 38,280-38,400, according to Motilal Oswal. The brokerage expects gold to trade in a sideways movement for the day.

The brokerage firm said spot gold has key support at $1,480 whereas resistance remains at $1,505.