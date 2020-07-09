AGRIDEX bullish on rising demand, may move towards 1,100-mark soon

Ajitesh Mullick

Heavy rains in many parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan, leading to floods in many areas have been reported over the last few days. At this time of sowing of kharif crops, too much or too little rain can harm the crop. Apprehensions of crop damage could well be there. As mandis open and trading activities start rising, the demand–mainly on the export front--is steadily picking up, as per market sources.

Exports, which have been adversely affected over the last four-five months due to coronavirus, could well pick up strongly over the next few weeks, say traders. Export demand generally remain good during March-June. This year was an exception due to the virus. This gap could start getting filled up.

Thus we find prices of commodities like spices, guar and cotton start to firm up. Demand from China may be adversely affected due to the ongoing tensions between the two countries but exports to other nations will remain unaffected. A rise in dollar versus rupee and firmness in crude prices are other factors that could support agri prices.

AGRIDEX

This index, as we all know, comprises 10 most active agri counters listed on NCDEX, has seen recovery since its launch in June. Prices have continuously found strong support at the psychologically important Rs 1,000 per unit mark. The immediate resistance is at 1,060-1,065 for July contract.

Being cash-settled and no chances of any delisting or any quality-related issues, and having amongst the lowest margins, this index is relatively showing lesser volatility. It indicates the overall market sentiments for the entire agri commodities–being represented by commodities from all sectors.

A continuous rising Index goes on to show a continuous bullish trend prevailing in the market. The recent announcements by the government favouring better remuneration for farmers, amidst virtual scrapping of the Essential Commodities Act and a rise in MSP (Minimum Support Price) are bullish factors for the Index. Even as most agri commodities are showing a rise in production, this bearish factor has been discounted by the recent fall in prices due to Coronavirus.

As prices of guar and cocud rises, an overall firmness in chana and oil complex, too, are supporting factors. We expect the index to move towards the Rs 1,100 per unit mark over the next 7-10 days. Any adverse report on the monsoon front could lend further support to the prices.

We can expect high volatility and firmness in the futures markets with volumes rising significantly. The main reason will be an expected rise in trading activities in the spot markets. Sentiments remain firm as of now, with intermittent profit booking.

The author is VP - Retail Research at Religare Broking.

