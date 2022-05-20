English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Agri Picks Report: Geojit

    According to the world's largest producer and exporter of the commodity had banned export of palm oil and other cooking oils on Apr 28 in a bid to stabilise rising domestic prices.

    Broker Research
    May 20, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST

    Indonesia will lift its ban on exports of palm oil from Monday, President Joko Widodo said today. The world's largest producer and exporter of the commodity had banned export of palm oil and other cooking oils on Apr 28 in a bid to stabilise rising domestic prices. Tomato prices have soared in major markets across the country as unfavourable weather has affected the crop in key growing areas, causing a supply shortage, market participants said. Conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into some more parts of south and central Bay of Bengal, and some parts of south Arabian Sea in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department said.


    Sugar mills are likely to purchase record-high sugarcane worth 1.1 trln rupees in 2021- 22 (Oct-Sep), an official release said. A meeting convened by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday to discuss problems faced by cooperative sugar mills failed to decide on any concrete steps for the sector, a senior government official said. The government, in its third advance estimates, released today, cut production of food grain to 314.51 mln tn in 2021-22 (Jul-Jun), from 316.06 mln tn estimated in the second advance estimate.


    For all commodities report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Close

    Related stories



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
    first published: May 20, 2022 09:44 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.