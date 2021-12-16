MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

The US Federal Reserve has left the federal funds rate target range unchanged at 0.00-0.25%, but accelerated the tapering of its monthly asset purchases at a rate that will see the last of the purchases in February.

December 16, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST

The US Federal Reserve has left the federal funds rate target range unchanged at 0.00-0.25%, but accelerated the tapering of its monthly asset purchases at a rate that will see the last of the purchases in February. As of Thursday, the government released 141,000 tn of onion from the buffer stock as a step to augment availability in markets and reduce retail prices, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ashwini Kumar Choubey said in a writ-ten reply in the Lok Sabha. Malaysia's crude palm oil exports during Dec 1-15 were down at 158,650 tn from 302,584 tn the previous month. Emergence of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 is likely to provide relief to the tight oil market, as supply is set to surpass demand from December, the International Energy Agency said. The Solvent Extractors' Association of India today suggested measures such as restrict-ing import of refined oils, to be included in the Budget for 2022-23 (Apr-Mar), a release said. The association has requested the government to restrict imports of all refined edible oils to ensure domestic refining capacity is better utilised. India's sugar production is seen rising 1.3% to 31.5 mln tn in 2021-22 (Oct-Sep), the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories said in a release. Production is expected to increase mainly due to rise in area under sugarcane cultivation on the back of good rainfall, scientifically grown cane, improved varieties, and guaranteed cane prices.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Dec 16, 2021 09:34 am

