Geojit' report on Agri Picks

The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange will not charge transaction fees on GUAREX and SOYDEX futures contracts up to Mar 31, the bourse said in a circular. This is to encourage active participation and market development of index products. India's CPI inflation rose to a three-month high of 4.91% in November from 4.48% the previous month on account of a surge in prices of vegetables, data released today by the National Statistical Office showed. The soymeal exports in November increased 27.4% on year to 270,000 tn, the Soybean Processors Association of India said in a release. India's vegetable oil imports increased 6.4% on year to around 1.17 mln tn in Novem-ber, The Solvent Extractors' Association of India said. Farmers across the country have sown rabi chana across 9.29 mln ha as of Wednesday, up 2.4% on year, data from the farm ministry showed. Farmers have sown mustard across nearly 8.17 mln ha in the country, up 23.8% on year, in the ongoing 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) rabi season as of Friday, according to the farm ministry's data. After three straight years of decline, global production of sugar is expected to rise 2.2% on year in 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) to 173.7 mln tn, the United Nations' Food and Agri-culture Organization said in a report. Output is seen rising mainly because of better crop prospects in the European Union, Thailand and Russia.

