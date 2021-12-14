MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange will not charge transaction fees on GUAREX and SOYDEX futures contracts up to Mar 31, the bourse said in a circular.

Broker Research
December 14, 2021 / 09:27 AM IST

Geojit' report on Agri Picks


The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange will not charge transaction fees on GUAREX and SOYDEX futures contracts up to Mar 31, the bourse said in a circular. This is to encourage active participation and market development of index products. India's CPI inflation rose to a three-month high of 4.91% in November from 4.48% the previous month on account of a surge in prices of vegetables, data released today by the National Statistical Office showed. The soymeal exports in November increased 27.4% on year to 270,000 tn, the Soybean Processors Association of India said in a release. India's vegetable oil imports increased 6.4% on year to around 1.17 mln tn in Novem-ber, The Solvent Extractors' Association of India said. Farmers across the country have sown rabi chana across 9.29 mln ha as of Wednesday, up 2.4% on year, data from the farm ministry showed. Farmers have sown mustard across nearly 8.17 mln ha in the country, up 23.8% on year, in the ongoing 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) rabi season as of Friday, according to the farm ministry's data. After three straight years of decline, global production of sugar is expected to rise 2.2% on year in 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) to 173.7 mln tn, the United Nations' Food and Agri-culture Organization said in a report. Output is seen rising mainly because of better crop prospects in the European Union, Thailand and Russia.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Dec 14, 2021 09:27 am

