Agri markets trend to remain bullish, Dhaniya may jump to Rs 7,000/quintal in next 2 weeks

Ajitesh Mullick

After the recent dips from low trading due to coronavirus, markets started rising from these lower levels. Despite reports of good monsoon and higher sowing till date, prices have shown strong resilience at these levels.

A record production last year, good monsoon with better sowing, high stocks for most counters have been preventing any strong surge in prices till date. But reports from markets indicate present levels to be on the lower side. Further fall in prices may be unsustainable. With demand gradually picking up in the mandis as trading re-opens, the demand – both on the domestic and export side – have started rising.

Festive season domestic demand in coming weeks is supporting prices. Rising exports – aided by a firm Dollar versus Rupee, amidst rising Petrol/Diesel prices too are supporting prices. On top of that has been the erratic Monsoon report, which is keeping apprehensions of crop damage in many parts of India – either due to very heavy rains or due to lack of sufficient rains. Please note both these aspects are harmful to the crops and can lead to a recovery in prices.

The coming week too could pretty well be a bullish one for the Agri market as prices seem to move further upwards from these levels.

Chana August is finding strong support at the Rs 4,050 per quintal mark and may well reach Rs 4,200 per quintal during the week.

Guarseed August rates shot up by end of the week and a high possibility exists for the markets to touch the psychological Rs 4,000 per quintal mark and further upside potential exists till Rs 4,500 per quintal in the medium term. Guargum August too could break the Rs 6,000 per quintal mark. Export demand is likely to pick up – aided by a firm Crude oil price.

Jeera August once again breaks the Rs 14,000 per quintal mark and closes and stays above that. Rs 14,500 per quintal is the target for this week as exports start rising in the mandis.

As mandis open, and domestic demand on the Festive front starts rising, Dhaniya August contract too has firmed up after finding strong psychological support at the Rs 6,000 per quintal mark. Any break above the Rs 6,400 per quintal mark may well lead to recovery in prices till Rs 7,000 per quintal mark in next 2 weeks.

Oil complex that had remained firm so far, showed some profit booking over last few days. Underlying sentiments remained firm however as markets started on a recovery mode by end of last week.

Refined Soya Oil August contract may touch Rs 880 per 10 kg over next 10 days, Crude Palm Oil (CPO) July has broken the psychological resistance of Rs 700 per 10 kg last week and could well lead recovery till Rs 730 per 10 kg this week as International markets trade up for both.

Target for Soybean August on the buy side is Rs 3,900-3,950 per quintal, while for Mustard seed August is Rs 4,850-4,900 per quintal.

The author is VP - Retail Research at Religare Broking.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.