Agri market sentiments remain firm amidst rising trading activities in mandis

Ajitesh Mullick

Markets opened on a strong tone and maintained the trend throughout, except for late hour profit taking. Spices were firm till closing while guar complex and oil complex ended lower on June 8.

But with fresh reports of India hikinh import duty in edible oil, edible oils and oilseed markets are expected to recover today. Fundamentals are strong in Kharif commodities already from the recent announcements of a rise in MSP (minimum support price) amidst virtual scrapping of stock impositions. Announcements by the Indian Government regarding higher spending for infrastructure, warehousing, crop diversification and opening up markets for the farmers too were positive factors that will be positive from pricing perspective.

Meanwhile, monsoon has progressed satisfactorily towards Central India after hitting Kerala coast on time, and this created a strong resistance for a strong recovery in prices. Rains in many parts of India last week too kept possibilities of improved sowing this summer for the Kharif crops. Rains improve the moisture content of the soil, that favourably affects the sowing. These were bearish factors which caused some selling pressure after the recent rise in prices.

Overall, the sentiment look firm as demand picked up in mandis with gradual removals of lockdown. However, exports are yet to pick up strongly. However, traders expect that to will recover gradually in the coming weeks. As coronavirus scare remains which globally and adversely affects trades, any 1-sided upside movement may not be noted for now. But once exports start rising, the prices are likely to find some support here. Firmness in Dollar versus Rupee too would be additional supporting factors on the export front. Expect gap up opening in CPO/soya oil/RM seed and soybean today, because of a possible hike in edible oil import duty.

After the recent highs, profit booking was noted for Chana and Guar. However, traders expect the prices to pick up from the lower levels this week. Spices, however, showed some strong movement upward after quite a long time, as mandis gradually opened and demand started rising in mandis. Overall, the sentiment will likely remain firm for this sector.

All eyes remain on the monsoon factor and any report on its movement and amount may further support agri market sentiments in medium to long term. Since current fundamentals are positive for most commodities we expect Agridex futures to show some pullback after morning weakness. RM seed posted new contract highs yesterday surpassing Rs 4,800 mark in June contract. Soybean underwent correction after touching Rs 3,990 per quintal (Rs 4,000 per quintal being psychological resistance). But near term strength is evident due to positive tone in soya oil and limited deposits in exchange warehouses, therefore tendency of June/July soybean to touch Rs 4,100-4,150 per quintal in coming weeks has increased now.

The author is VP - Retail Research at Religare Broking.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.