Agri-commodity prices buck the seasonal price trend. What next?

Anand Rathi Commodities

Prices of most kharif commodities—guar, soybean, cotton, pulses—are trending against seasonality this year. Inadequate rainfall in the 2018 southwest monsoon season has affected the kharif crop yield. Therefore, insufficient supplies are supporting the price rise. In soybean, however, 2018-19 output is almost 37 percent higher than the previous year, but the surge in its price stems from sturdy demand.

Peak arrivals of soybean (in October) are generally associated with falling prices. This is otherwise this season. Last week, daily soybean arrivals averaged more than 12 lakh bags, still, prices rose and held there.

What is keeping prices up in the peak arrival period is the swelling demand from stockists and crushers, expecting meal exports to surge this season. Besides, the weekend development in China-US negotiations pushed US soybean prices up.

For another kharif commodity, guar, the peak supply period is October. With daily arrivals averaging more than 78 lakh bags, prices still moved up around 10 percent in the last 2-3 weeks.

Guar harvesting in irrigated belts is almost complete; in the non-irrigated belts (Bikaner, Barmer, Jaisalmer, etc.) it has started. But the crop in the non-irrigated belt, which makes up a major chunk of guar grown, is just 50 percent of that in the previous year.

Hence, arrivals from these belts will not be much. Citing the supply shortage this season amid the rainfall deficiency, buying in physical markets is good. Thus, the trend in the guar complex continues to be bullish.

Harvesting of cotton started a month late and arrivals have yet to gain momentum. Unlike soybean and guar, there has not been a major rally in cotton. Yet prices are higher on expectations of about a 5 percent drop in output in 2018-19 and lower carried-forward stocks from the last season.

2017-18 ending stocks are below a decade low and, with lower output this season, cotton is expected to tighten further. Thus, with cotton, too, we do not expect a major fall during the peak arrival period.

The delay in the harvesting of kharif crops has also led to slow rabi sowing progress. Moreover, insufficient soil moisture is affecting sowing. The latest data show sowing is lagging for pulses and coarse cereals, though for oilseeds it is higher.

In chana, the major rabi pulse crop, a drop in area in the 2018-19 season is expected, thus sentiment is positive for this pulse crop. In mustard seed, though, the area sown with the largest rabi oilseed may increase as farmers are keen to cover more area with this oilseed.

The author is Head - Commodity Research & Advisory, Anand Rathi Commodities.

