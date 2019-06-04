App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 07:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After hitting intraday high of Rs 32,596, gold futures trade flat at 7 pm

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery was trading higher by Rs 42, or 0.13 percent, at Rs 32,520 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 16,037 lots.

Gold prices were trading flat, marginally up by Re 1 at Rs 32,405 per 10 gram at 7 pm in futures trade on June 4. Gold prices hit an intraday high of Rs 32,596 as speculators widened their bets, tracking a firm trend overseas.

Similarly, gold for October was trading higher by Rs 58, or 0.18 percent at Rs 32,645 per 10 gram with a business volume of 1,393 lots.

Gold is expected to trade positively with good support at Rs 32,380 levels and intermediate support at Rs 32,480, according to Motilal Oswal.

Globally, the precious metal is hovering near a three-month high as global slowdown worries driven by trade conflicts amid expectations of a US interest rate cut, stoked investors towards the safe-haven bullion. Spot gold was trading lower by $2.62 at $1322.15 or 0.20% in New York.
