you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2019 08:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Achieving 6 mn tonne sugar export target challenging amid subdued global prices: ICRA

"The government announced a Rs 6,268-crore sugar export subsidy scheme on August 28, 2019, which is expected to help the country achieve 6 million tonne of sugar exports.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rating agency ICRA on Monday said it will be challenging to achieve six million tonne of sugar exports in 2019-20 marketing year starting October.

"ICRA believes achieving this volume of exports will be challenging, given the subdued global sugar prices, but even a part achievement of this target is likely to relieve some pressure from the domestic stocks, support domestic sugar prices and facilitate timely cane payments to farmers," the agency said in a statement.

India is facing a glut situation in sugar owing to record production during the current 2018-19 and the previous year.

In the current year, sugar output is estimated at around 33 million tonne as against the 32.3 million tonne in 2017-18. The annual domestic consumption is estimated at 26 million tonne.

Industry estimates the opening stock of sugar as on October 1, 2019 at 14.2 million tonne.

First Published on Sep 2, 2019 08:20 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Icra #India #sugar

