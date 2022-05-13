A flood of illegal GM cotton underscores India’s policy failures on GM crops

Representational image

Genetically modified cotton – popularly known as Bt cotton, after the soil bacterium Bacillus thuringiensis from which the inserted gene is derived – was first cleared for commercial cultivation in India twenty years ago – on March 26, 2002, to be exact – by the first BJP government led by AB Vajpayee. So far, it remains the only legally cultivable GM crop in India. On the face of it, Bt cotton has done extraordinarily well, accounting for over 90 percent...