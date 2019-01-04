3 Point Analysis | Should you invest in gold in 2019 ?

Gold has long been referred to as a “safe haven” for investors during times of market volatility and high inflation. However, the metal lost much of its sheen in 2018. In August, gold prices fell below the psychologically important $1,200 per troy ounce mark for the first time in more than two and a half years.

This represents its worst losing streak since 2013, with prices down 12% percent since April. But, gold is off to a good start in 2019. In global markets, gold prices climbed above six-month highs as the as the US dollar fell.