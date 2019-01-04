App
Last Updated : Jan 04, 2019 05:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | Should you invest in gold in 2019 ?

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis on the factors leading to the rise in gold prices, and whether the yellow metal will command a premium in 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Gold has long been referred to as a “safe haven” for investors during times of market volatility and high inflation. However, the metal lost much of its sheen in 2018. In August, gold prices fell below the psychologically important $1,200 per troy ounce mark for the first time in more than two and a half years.

This represents its worst losing streak since 2013, with prices down 12% percent since April. But, gold is off to a good start in 2019. In global markets, gold prices climbed above six-month highs as the as the US dollar fell.

Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis on the factors leading to the rise in gold prices, and whether the yellow metal will command a premium in 2019.
First Published on Jan 4, 2019 05:58 pm

tags #Commodities #currency #Gold #personal finance #video

