App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 05:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

100-Word Take | Sugar output may go lower but mills root for higher prices

Lower sugar output may mean a tighter supply situation, but stocks from previous seasons and low international sugar prices could weigh on mills.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Ravi Ananthanarayanan

Lower sugar output estimates did not cheer investors in sugar stocks. The Indian Sugar Mills Association lowered its sugar output estimate for the current season after reviewing recent satellite images. Sugar output is now estimated at 30.7 million tonnes compared to the October estimate of 31.5 million tonnes, while the initial July estimate was 35.5 million tonnes.

Estimates could change again, so investors should be watchful. Tighter supply is good news but stocks from previous glut seasons and weak international prices are overhangs. ISMA said mills may export only up to 3.5 million tonnes of the 5 million tonnes target, which again adds to domestic supply.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 05:11 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #sugar

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.