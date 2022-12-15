English
    Committee of directors approve POWERGRID's Rs 330.61crore transmission project

    In a BSE filing on Wednesday, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited(POWERGRID) said a decision in this regard was taken on Tuesday by the company's 'committee of directors on investment on projects'.

    PTI
    December 15, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST
    A committee of directors of state-owned POWERGRID have approved a proposal to invest Rs 330.61 crore in a transmission project.

    "Committee of directors on investment on projects has accorded investment approval for transmission system for evacuation of power from REZ in Rajasthan (20GW) under Phase-III Part-J at an estimated cost of Rs 330.61 crore," it said.

    POWERGRID, under the ministry of power, is the country's largest electric power transmission utility.
    PTI
    first published: Dec 15, 2022 09:11 am