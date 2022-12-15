Committee of directors approve POWERGRID's Rs 330.61crore transmission project

Representative image

A committee of directors of state-owned POWERGRID have approved a proposal to invest Rs 330.61 crore in a transmission project.

In a BSE filing on Wednesday, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited(POWERGRID) said a decision in this regard was taken on Tuesday by the company's 'committee of directors on investment on projects'.

"Committee of directors on investment on projects has accorded investment approval for transmission system for evacuation of power from REZ in Rajasthan (20GW) under Phase-III Part-J at an estimated cost of Rs 330.61 crore," it said.

POWERGRID, under the ministry of power, is the country's largest electric power transmission utility.