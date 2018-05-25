Committee of Creditors need to be more proactive to create value of assets under insolvency: IBBI Chairman MS Sahoo

Lenders or the committee of creditors (CoC) need to be more proactive in creative value of the assets under insolvency as they have a higher responsibility, said MS Sahoo, Chairman of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India.

The Chairman regulatory oversight board said, "CoC should be a bit more proactive in creating value. The creditor has the option of both recovery and resolution. For recovery, (there are) many options.

"One can resolve outside as well, but if you have come here, you have a higher responsibility...COC is in a custodian and trustee position," he said.

He pointed out that the objective of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which became a law in 2016, is that the law wants resolution through a collective approach ensure a going concern is kept going even as it is also to maximise the value of the asset and also balance the interest of all stakeholders.

"The objective is to revive if viable, and if not viable, then close it. you can’t directly go to liquidation...If the objective is just to discover a price, get a big value, perhaps we could have had gone to the stock market," the IBBI chief said at a conference.

Progress of IBC so far

Since the code was made into law in May 2016, a total 800 cases have been admitted and about 120 have been either resolved or liquidated.

Giving more statistics, Sahoo also said that 200 cases have opted for voluntary liquidation and as high as 2,400 cases were rejected or dismissed before admission at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), the insolvency court.

"Probably we are not making the best use of the Code. The Code is a much more powerful thing, it can be used for much more higher purposes so that the resolution is sustainable," Sahoo said addressing some advocates and stressed asset experts.

Not making the best use of IBC?

Sahoo hit out at the lenders for not making optimal use of the IBC.

"It was left to CoC to create a value. it is their role to tell what is there and what are the possibilities one can look at and create a market for that and bring out what has caused the insolvency so that the resolution plan really addresses that, he said.

Further he stated, "Today, we are not making the optimal use of the law, we are after maximising value because the code says so. But the code says that it is for the maximisation of value of the asessed corporate debtor and not for a stakeholder or set of stakeholders. That is why we moved away from recovery, we went on the path of resolution."

He added that the law did not define what is resolution plan but is "left actually to the imagination of financial creditors as well as the resolution professionals".

Rashesh Shah, CEO and Chairman of Edelweiss Group suggested that the CoC approval to clear resolution process for insolvency accounts should be brought down to 51 percent from 66 percent for large cases.

He believes that "unintentionally good plans are being vetoed out by a minority creditors...revival and resolution should be primary objectives and liquidation should be last."

On the recent amendment in the ordinance to allow promoters of MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) to buy their own assets, though unware of the details, Sahoo said: "MSMEs all over the world are on a different footing. Most of them in India are partnership or proprietorship...Whenever a big company goes into a liquiditaion or resolution, MSMEs will take the maximum hit."

On whether partnership firms and individual defaulters can be tried under the insolvency law, Sahoo said, "Partnership firms and individuals will go to DRT (debt recovery tribunals). We have not yet started individual insolvency, preparatory work is on..."