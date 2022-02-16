Committed to making Air India a world-class airline, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran tells employees

N Chandrasekaran enumerated plans to increase the fleet size in wide-body and narrow-body segments.

Air India must gain customer trust by being on time every time, said Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran as he addressed Air India employees on February 16. The chairman's address to the employees comes soon after the Tatas appointed Ilkyer Ayci as the MD & CEO of Air India.

Chandrasekaran told employees that he is committed to making Air India a world-class airline for which changes in goals, processes and organisation will be implemented, reported CNBC-TV18.

He voiced out his aim to make the airline a technologically advanced airline for which the network will be expanded and aircraft modernisation will be focused upon. Chandrasekaran further enumerated plans to increase the fleet size in wide-body and narrow-body segments.

Commenting on Ayci's appointment, Chandrasekaran had said Air India would be led into a new era under the leadership of Ayci. "Ilker is an aviation industry leader who led Turkish Airlines to its current success during his tenure there," he said.

On January 27, the Tata Group took complete control of Air India from the government, nearly 69 years after it was taken from the conglomerate. The government had on October 8 last year sold Air India to Talace Private Limited - a subsidiary of the Tata Group's holding company - for Rs 18,000 crore following a competitive bidding process.

On the same day, Chandrasekaran had shared a message to all Air India employees saying the acquisition had felt like 'homecoming'.

"From the day of the announcement, one word has been on everyone's lips: homecoming. We are proud to welcome Air India back to the Tata family, after all these years." He also shared memories of his first flight in Air India as an intern in Tata Consultancy Servies.