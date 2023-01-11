 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Commercial loan origination volumes decline 4.3% in FY22; avg ticket sizes jump: Report

PTI
Jan 11, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST

Commercial lending origination volumes declined by 4.3 per cent to 22.2 lakh loans in the COVID-affected FY22, a credit information company said on Wednesday.

If one has to look at the originations by value, there was a 73 per cent jump to Rs 66.49 lakh crore, while the portfolio outstanding at the end of the fiscal grew 8.5 per cent, the report by Crif High Mark said.

The average ticket sizes for commercial loans across lenders witnessed a huge spike during the year, with state-owned lenders reporting the number at Rs 3.34 crore in FY22 against Rs 1.65 crore, and that of private banks stood at Rs 3.30 crore compared to Rs 1.85 crore.

Commercial lending includes a credit of over Rs 10 lakh to any commercial entity and is further classified as micro, small, medium or large exposures.

From a loan stress perspective, there was a decline in the portfolio at risk of loans unpaid for over 90 days in the commercial lending segment, the report said.

The stress levels across loan segments, gauged through the portfolio at risk which is unpaid, showed an improvement during the fiscal, it added.