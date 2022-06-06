English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Commercial, industrial entities reduce electricity bills by using renewable energy: Mercom India

    The 'C&I Clean Energy Meet 2022' held in Bengaluru witnessed participation from players operating in solar, IT, automobile, manufacturing, chemical, textiles and FMCG sectors, Mercom India said in a statement on Monday.

    PTI
    June 06, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST
    Power Grid Corp net profit up 18% in March quarter. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd on Saturday posted about 18 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,156.44 crore for the March 2022 quarter against Rs Rs 3,526.23 crore a year ago, backed by higher income. Total income during the quarter increased to Rs 11,067.94 crore compared to Rs 10,816.33 crore last year.

    Power Grid Corp net profit up 18% in March quarter. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd on Saturday posted about 18 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,156.44 crore for the March 2022 quarter against Rs Rs 3,526.23 crore a year ago, backed by higher income. Total income during the quarter increased to Rs 11,067.94 crore compared to Rs 10,816.33 crore last year.

    Commercial and industrial entities from various sectors, including steel and cement, have reduced their electricity expenses by using renewable energy, according to Mercom India.

    The 'C&I Clean Energy Meet 2022' held in Bengaluru witnessed participation from players operating in solar, IT, automobile, manufacturing, chemical, textiles and FMCG sectors, Mercom India said in a statement on Monday.

    Over 100 players joined the one-day event to discuss opportunities in the domestic renewable energy sector, available technologies, business models, financing mechanisms and regulatory guidance to set up green units.

    "Narayana Health is saving over Rs 40 million every year through solar power. Representatives from Kurlon, a mattress company with rooftop solar installations at its manufacturing units in three different states with a combined capacity of 2.5 MW, have saved more than Rs 75 million since its first installation in 2016," the research firm said.

    According to Mercom, the commercial and industrial customers in India are seeing their power bills increase annually. "We are working towards helping the industry realise the Prime Minister's aim to install 300 gigawatts (GW) of solar by 2030. The event will spread awareness about how renewable energy can cater to the huge power needs of the C&I sector, save costs, and protect the environment by going green," Mercom India's Managing Director Priyadarshini Sanjay said.

    Close

    Related stories

    Mercom Communications India, a subsidiary of the US-based Mercom Capital Group, is a clean energy research and communications firm with expertise in cleantech markets.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #electricity #Mercon India #renewable energy
    first published: Jun 6, 2022 12:35 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.