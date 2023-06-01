Commercial gas cylinder prices slashed. Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

LPG Cylinders

State-run oil marketing companies have made price revisions for commercial LPG while keeping domestic cooking gas rates unchanged. Monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders occur on the first day of each month, with the new rates becoming effective from June 1.

Prior to this, the cost of commercial gas cylinders was cut in the month of May as well. However, there has been no change in the price of LPG cylinders.

The rate of 14.2 kg gas cylinder is the same as last month. Now after the new cut, the price of a commercial LPG cylinder weighing 19 kg has come down to Rs 1,773. In the month of May, this price was Rs 1,856.5 per cylinder.

After today's reduction, the price of a 19 kg commercial gas cylinder in the capital Delhi has come down from Rs 1856.50 to Rs 823.50 to Rs 1773.00. Apart from this, the price of commercial cylinders in Kolkata has now come down from Rs 1960.50 to Rs 1875.50, a component of Rs 85. Similarly, the price of commercial gas cylinders for Mumbai has come down from Rs 1808.50 to Rs 83.50 to Rs 1725. In Chennai, this price has now come down from Rs 2021.50 to Rs 84.5 to Rs 1937.