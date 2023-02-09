 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Commercial EV distribution, financing platform Turno raises $13.8 million from B Capital, others

PTI
Feb 09, 2023 / 02:29 PM IST

The Series A funding round was co-led by global venture capital firms B Capital and Quona Capital with participation from existing investors Stellaris Venture Partners and Avaana Capital and new investors Alteria Capital and InnoVen Capital, the company said in a statement.

(Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Commercial electric vehicle distribution and financing platform Turno on Thursday said it has raised USD 13.8 million (around Rs 112 crore) in a funding round to build a proprietary battery-tech platform.

The Series A funding round was co-led by global venture capital firms B Capital and Quona Capital with participation from existing investors Stellaris Venture Partners and Avaana Capital and new investors Alteria Capital and InnoVen Capital, the company said in a statement.

Turno said it plans to use the funding to build a proprietary battery-tech platform to address issues around end-of-life battery value, amid global concerns around EV batteries and e-waste.

Founded by Zoomcar's former CXOs -- Hemanth Aluru and Sudhindra Reddy -- in January last year, Turno is currently operational in five states (Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Delhi NCR, and Maharashtra), covering major markets in the South, West, and North of India.