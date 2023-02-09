English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Commercial EV distribution, financing platform Turno raises $13.8 million from B Capital, others

    The Series A funding round was co-led by global venture capital firms B Capital and Quona Capital with participation from existing investors Stellaris Venture Partners and Avaana Capital and new investors Alteria Capital and InnoVen Capital, the company said in a statement.

    PTI
    February 09, 2023 / 02:29 PM IST
    (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

    (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

    Commercial electric vehicle distribution and financing platform Turno on Thursday said it has raised USD 13.8 million (around Rs 112 crore) in a funding round to build a proprietary battery-tech platform.

    The Series A funding round was co-led by global venture capital firms B Capital and Quona Capital with participation from existing investors Stellaris Venture Partners and Avaana Capital and new investors Alteria Capital and InnoVen Capital, the company said in a statement.

    Turno said it plans to use the funding to build a proprietary battery-tech platform to address issues around end-of-life battery value, amid global concerns around EV batteries and e-waste.

    Founded by Zoomcar's former CXOs -- Hemanth Aluru and Sudhindra Reddy -- in January last year, Turno is currently operational in five states (Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Delhi NCR, and Maharashtra), covering major markets in the South, West, and North of India.